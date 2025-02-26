Detroit plays Columbus following Edvinsson's 2-goal performance

The Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Simon Edvinsson's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Red Wings' 3-2 win
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Columbus Blue Jackets (28-22-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-22-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Simon Edvinsson scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Detroit is 30-22-6 overall and 16-12-3 at home. The Red Wings lead the Eastern Conference with 51 power-play goals.

Columbus is 28-22-8 overall and 9-16-4 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 24-8-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won the previous meeting 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Red Wings. Marco Kasper has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 23 goals and 36 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

