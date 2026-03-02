Detroit takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Pistons face Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 24-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 115.0 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Pistons are 10-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Detroit ranks third in the NBA with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.9.

The Cavaliers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Cavaliers give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 122-119 in overtime in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Duren led the Pistons with 33 points, and Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 24.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (groin), Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: out (ankle).

Pistons: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.