Developing Bengals defense ready for a strong Cardinals passing game

“We’re going to turn it around,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “We’ve got the right people in the building. We have leaders emerging.”

The Bengals have committed to playing young guys this season. While rookies such as Barrett Carter, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Shemar Stewart have had their growing pains, other young players such as Myles Murphy, DJ Turner, Dax Hill and Jordan Battle have proven themselves to be quality starters.

Over the past month, the defense has turned in strong performances against the Patriots, Ravens and Dolphins.

“It’s been fun to watch them really take ownership of everything that’s happening and improve and go out and play really well in spots,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

Turner has been following the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver in recent weeks, and he’ll likely match up against Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday. Even though Turner wasn’t even a Week 1 starter, he’s turning in a 2025 season where he has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

The strength of the Bengals defense has been their secondary. Turner’s growth, Hill’s success after a move from slot corner to outside corner and the unexpected contributions from former practice squad player Jalen Davis have turned around the cornerback group.

“Our defensive backs have been playing well all year,” Burrow said. “DJ (Turner) in my opinion has been one of the best corners in the league this year. Dax is really coming into his own. (Davis) in the slot has really made some big plays for us since he has been in there. All he has done is make plays.”

Depleted Cardinals

Arizona put two more players on injured reserve this week after rookie Walter Nolen III (knee) and cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) went down against the Falcons.

The Cardinals have had a brutal run of injuries this season with 23 players on either injured reserve or the non-football injury list, which is the most in the NFL. Miami is second with 18. The Cardinals have used 80 players in at least one game this season, which is also the most in the league.

McBride’s excellence

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was one of the team’s two Pro Bowl selections this week, joining veteran safety Budda Baker. McBride’s having the best season of his four-year career, catching 109 passes for 1,098 yards and 10 TDs.

He needs eight catches on Sunday to set the single-season NFL record for a tight end, a mark that’s currently held by Zach Ertz, who caught 116 passes for the Eagles in 2018.

Guarding tight ends has been one of the biggest challenges for the Bengals defense this season, and playing well against McBride would be a encouraging sign.

Burrow looks to keep it going

Burrow bounced back from a shutout loss by throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-21 win in Miami. The shutout looks more like a blip during what’s been a very positive month for Burrow following his return to the field.

“It was a really good blend of some high degree of difficult throws with just taking what was there in a timely manner,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said about Burrow’s performance versus the Dolphins. “You mix in a couple of extended plays. It was a microcosm of everything he brings to the table.”

Defensive line depth has to step up

While there were a lot of positives in the Bengals win last week, the Bengals didn't have any sacks. Defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Kris Jenkins Jr. are all injured, so the Bengals are counting on players such as Cedric Johnson, Cam Sample and McKinnley Jackson in much bigger roles than they’ve played in all season.

The injuries also gave Stewart a chance to work into the rotation in his first game back from an injury. The Bengals’ first-round pick hasn’t made much of an impact this season, but he has a chance to generate some momentum heading into 2026.

“I was really excited early in the year before he got injured about how he was playing and setting edges and running to the ball and all those things,” Golden said. “He needs to just go and get healthy and find the joy in playing again because it’s been a rough go for him.”

Homecoming for former Bengals captain

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, the Bengals’ fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, signed with the Cardinals last March. He spent five years with the Bengals, playing a role on the defense throughout his Bengals career. In 2024, Davis-Gaither was voted a team captain.

While he was a regular contributor, Davis-Gaither was behind former Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on the depth chart for his entire Bengals career. In the spring, Davis-Gaither signed a two-year contract with Arizona. He has had a much bigger role with his new team, earning his first 100-plus tackle season of his career.

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this story.

___

