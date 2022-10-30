Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight

Defenseman Ryan Graves netted his first of the season at 3:55, with assists from Jack Hughes and Bratt.

It extended Bratt’s season-opening points streak to nine games. And Hughes, who scored the lone goal in Friday’s 1-0 home win over the Colorado Avalanche, now has three goals and five assists.

Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov broke through at 6:39 of the second period with his second goal of the season.

Marino put the home team ahead 4-1 with an unassisted goal — his first of the season and first with New Jersey — with about 20 seconds left in the second. In the third period, Siegenthaler made it 5-1, Bratt increased the lead to 6-1 and Wood completed the scoring.

Columbus is 3-7-0 to start the season, last in the Metropolitan Division.

The crowd at Prudential Center booed Columbus' Johnny Gaudreau, a New Jersey native who spurned the Devils as a free agent last summer, every time he touched the puck.

HONORING A LEGEND

Before the game, the Devils honored former defenseman Ken Daneyko for his four decades with the franchise as a three-time Stanley Cup winner and longtime broadcaster. Daneyko dropped the ceremonial puck.

NOTES

The Devils haven’t allowed more than 25 shots in a game this season.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit Vancouver on Tuesday to start a three-game trip through western Canada.

Blue Jackets: In Finland to play the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 4 in first of two games there as part of the NHL Global Series.

