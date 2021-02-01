Devoted Browns fan cuts hair after 6 years to celebrate wins

That changed this year with the Browns ending the regular season 12-5, so Panovich got his first hair cut in six years on Saturday, the Port Clinton News-Herald reported.

In 2014, Panovich vowed not to cut his hair until his team had a winning season, the newspaper reported. That was when quarterback Brian Hoyer had lifted fans' hopes with a 7-4 start that then spiraled into despair with five end-of-season losses. The Browns' last winning season before this year was in 2007.