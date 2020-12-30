DeWine extends curfew, urges hospitals to speed up vaccine

In another new move, the state will no longer force students or teachers to stay away from school and quarantine at home if they were exposed to the virus in the classroom — as long as the students and teachers were properly wearing masks.

That change, though, doesn't apply to taking part in sports, DeWine said.

The decision not to force students considered “close contacts” to quarantine followed a study this fall of students in the state who were exposed to virus in the classroom.

The study found no difference in virus transmission rates among students who were “close contacts” and those who were father away in the same classroom, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Health Department’s chief medical officer.

The latest directives come as the vaccines continue to roll out to frontline medical workers, nursing home caregivers and residents across Ohio.

The state expects to receive about 240,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week.

Pharmacies administering the shots inside nursing homes are on track with meeting their timeline goals, DeWine said.

So far, about 80% of nursing home residents are agreeing to get the vaccine, he said. But the governor said he's concerned that 60% of nursing home workers are turning down the injections.

“What I'm worried about are people who aren't taking it,” he said. “This is the opportunity for you.”