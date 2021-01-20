DeWine rejects list of nominees for Ohio utility commission

“Unless Gov. DeWine is willing to provide us with his reasons for rejecting these candidates," she added, "it begs the question as to who exactly is steering the ship in Ohio — Gov. DeWine or the utilities?”

DeWine spokesperson Catherine Sulecki declined to provide additional explanation for the governor's decision, saying the letter “speaks for itself.”

The list included former Supreme Court Justice Judith French, who lost a reelection bid in November; Anne Vogel, a top DeWine aide who formerly worked as an attorney for the electric utility AEP Ohio; Angela Amos, a policy adviser at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; and Gregory Poulos, the executive director of Consumer Advocates of the PJM States, a nonprofit utility group.

“It’s a surprise when the four names that go to the governor leads to a request for a new slate of candidates,” said former PUCO Chair Todd Snitchler, who leads an electric power generation association. “I can’t recall the last time it happened.”

French, who is viewed as an even-handed jurist, had been considered a top contender for the job but dropped out of the running and was appointed DeWine's insurance director on Tuesday. Vogel may have been viewed unfavorably because of questions about the administration's handling of the Randazzo appointment.

The Associated Press reported last month that DeWine and top aides disregarded warnings in early 2019 about the Randazzo selection from consumer and environmental advocates along with fellow Republicans. Randazzo's calendars show he and Vogel met regularly.

“It is a disappointment that once again a consumer advocate has been rejected for appointment to the PUCO. Currently, two of the PUCO commissioners formerly worked for utilities, and until recently there were three who worked for utilities," Bruce Weston, director of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel said. "The Legislature should reform the process for selection of PUCO commissioners, in the interest of fairness, balance and justice for Ohio consumers.”

Michael McGovern, managing director of liberal think tank ProgressOhio, echoed that sentiment.

“"If DeWine is serious about taking on corruption, he needs to appoint a PUCO chair with no utility ties or connections to the current compromised commission,” he said in a statement.

“I have learned to never underestimate the amount of backroom politics for anything involving the PUCO," Ned Hill, professor of economic development at Ohio State University, said. "If you ended up with a list of token consumer advocates on it, of course the list will be questioned by utilities.”