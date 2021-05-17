DeWine signs bill on grant program to help expand broadband

The Republican visited an elementary school in Middletown to sign the measure, which provides $20 million this year for the new Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program. DeWine proposed providing additional funding for broadband expansion in the state budget, and lawmakers are considering that.

Supporters of the effort say high-speed internet access is not a luxury but a necessity these days — an issue highlighted during the pandemic as more people relied on broadband for remote work and school and staying connected.