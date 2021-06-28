DeWine signs order OK'ing compensation for college athletes

Antani, a suburban Dayton Republican, pushed this legislation through the Senate and onto the House floor Thursday where Republican lawmakers attached an amendment to the bipartisan bill targeting transgender female athletes.

Even as DeWine signed the executive order, lawmakers working out final details of the state budget included the compensation provision, meaning it will be enacted into law beginning July 1.

“This is a very urgent and pressing matter that is of deep concern to Ohioans, so I thought it was very unfortunate,” Antani said of the controversial amendment.

The proposal, titled the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require schools and higher education institutions in the state to designate “separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.”

In a rare Statehouse outburst, Democratic lawmakers pounded their desks and stood up in opposition as the bill's sponsor, GOP state Rep. Jena Powell, introduced the amendment.

Supporters, like Powell, say the measures are necessary to maintain fairness and protect the integrity in women’s sports in Ohio, though lawmakers have yet to point to a single instance where this has been an issue in the state.

DeWine immediately criticized the ban on transgender girls. His executive order is a way to work around the Legislature to ensure the athletic compensation issue takes place without getting tied up in the politics of the transgender ban.

On Monday, DeWine reiterated his opposition to the measure, highlighting the impact it could have on children could be detrimental.

“The welfare of those young people needs to be absolutely most important to this issue," DeWine said. "Whether that young person is transgender or not."

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones speaks at a ceremony where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing college athletes in Ohio to earn money off their name, image and likeness, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The order would bring Ohio up to speed with more than a dozen states who now prevent universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance. Jones said "I'm just excited for the future of student athletes and the opportunity for them to take advantage of their name, image and likeness and the branding created on and off the field." (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri) Credit: Farnoush Amiri Credit: Farnoush Amiri