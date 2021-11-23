DeWine to equip Ohio troopers with 1,500 new body cameras

DeWine said current in-car systems have limitations.

“As technology has evolved, body-worn cameras have become a standard tool for law enforcement,” he said. “These cameras are like an impartial, first-person account of every interaction with the public, every arrest and every traffic stop.”

The initiative goes hand-in-hand with $10 million included in Ohio's latest state budget for local law enforcement agencies to purchase the cameras.

The Ohio push comes as body cams have become increasingly common around the country.

In Connecticut, all uniformed members of the State Police were to be equipped with body cameras as of Jan. 1, 2021. The program in the works since 2018 also fitted every marked vehicle with a dashboard camera.

A similar push in Minnesota calls for more than 600 state troopers, nearly 200 natural resources officers and various other state law enforcers to receive new body cameras by next month. The budget Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, signed in September also funded body cameras for all state troopers.

As of April, seven states — Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Carolina — mandated body cameras for all law enforcement officers statewide, according to the bipartisan National Conference of State Legislatures.

Some are staggering implementation, to allow agencies time to purchase equipment, adopt policies and train officers, the association said.

The Ohio announcement comes as DeWine prepares to seek reelection next year.

During his first run four years ago, DeWine — then state attorney general — was criticized by the Fraternal Order of Police for appearing to politicize a police safety equipment issue.

The pushback referred to DeWine's seeming sudden response after media exposure of longstanding complaints among Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents that more than 50 of their bulletproof vests had run past their five-year expiration dates.

