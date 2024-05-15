Diamondbacks and Reds play, winner secures 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -117, Reds -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona is 20-23 overall and 10-11 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Cincinnati has an 18-24 record overall and a 9-11 record in road games. The Reds have gone 14-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has a .290 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Kevin Newman is 14-for-32 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .260 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 2-8, .241 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.