Diamondbacks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -116, Guardians -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to break their four-game slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Arizona is 30-31 at home and 60-66 overall. The Diamondbacks have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .439.

Cleveland is 33-29 in road games and 64-60 overall. The Guardians are 40-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 22 doubles, 14 triples, 27 home runs and 64 RBIs while hitting .251 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 15 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 25 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Guardians. Brayan Rocchio is 10 for 34 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Guardians: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.