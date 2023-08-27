Diamondbacks face the Reds leading series 2-1

The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 2-1
news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (68-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Reds +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona has a 68-62 record overall and a 34-32 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 24-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 68-63 record overall and a 37-29 record in road games. The Reds are 47-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Reds have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .274 batting average, and has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. Matt McLain is 12-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Northwestern parents share details from day of bus crash, look ahead to...
2
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
3
Mother, daughter assigned same Miami University dorm room, 33 years...
4
Community shows support as Northwestern students return to school after...
5
Springfield’s longest-serving city manager dies at 69
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top