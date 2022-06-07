Diamondbacks look to break 3-game road skid, play the Reds

Cincinnati is 19-35 overall and 11-15 at home. The Reds have a 5-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona is 26-30 overall and 12-14 on the road. The Diamondbacks rank sixth in the NL with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .257 for the Reds. Joey Votto is 9-for-31 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 14 home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .201 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.