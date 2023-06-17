Diamondbacks play the Guardians leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (32-37, second in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -131, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 22-17 record at home and a 42-28 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank seventh in the NL with 79 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cleveland has a 32-37 record overall and a 16-20 record on the road. The Guardians have gone 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs). Ketel Marte is 13-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .253 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 17-for-42 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: day-to-day (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.