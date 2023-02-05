X
Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.

Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

The Wolverines hit five 3-pointers and shot 52% (16 of 32) but they also had four more turnovers and the Buckeyes had three more offensive rebounds, which helped off-set Ohio State's 34% shooting (12 of 35). Ohio State had three 3s but was 9 of 12 from the line to Michigan's 4 of 7.

Ohio State shot better after the break (48%) but couldn't put together a run as Dickinson scored 13 points and the Wolverines made 9 of 11 free throws.

Michigan's three-game homestand continues Wednesday with a visit from Nebraska. Northwestern visits Ohio State on Thursday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

