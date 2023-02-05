Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.