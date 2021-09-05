dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dike has goal, assist in return, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

news
58 minutes ago
Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the 69th minute.

Orlando City (10-4-8) has won five straight against the defending MLS champion Crew, its longest winning streak against any team in its MLS history, and is unbeaten in seven straight overall.

Dike blasted a top-netter in the 26th minute, and Silvester van de Water redirected a long arcing ball-in by Ruan to make it 2-0 about three minutes later.

After an Orlando City own goal in the 52nd minute, Miguel Berry bounced a shot over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to pull the Crew (7-10-6) even in the 54th.

Columbus has lost seven of its last eight.

In Other News
1
Historical fun returns with Fair at New Boston
2
Clark-Shawnee football field damaged by armyworms
3
Butler County judge modifies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID-19...
4
‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Mechanicsburg
5
Navistar appoints new CEO and president
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top