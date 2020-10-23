Dispute over Ohio drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit

The A. Philip Randolph Institute, League of Women Voters of Ohio and ACLU of Ohio made the decision after the federal appellate court in Cincinnati set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day.

The dropped suit was a win for Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who issued the directive. It's also a victory for Republican President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, which joined LaRose in fighting to keep the restriction in place in a critical battleground state.