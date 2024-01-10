Disu scores career-high 33 points, No. 25 Texas survives at Cincinnati 74-73

Simas Lukosius scored 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 17 points for the Bearcats, who were bidding to start 2-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season after a 71-60 upset win at No. 12 BYU.

Lakhin scored seven of his 10 first-half points in the first four minutes of the game.

With Brock Cunningham on the bench for most of the first half with two fouls, Disu stepped up for the Longhorns with a season-high 19 points in the first half. Disu's previous high was 17 against LSU on Dec. 16.

The Bearcats (12-3, 1-1) shot a blistering 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half to keep the score close.

Texas led 41-39 at halftime.

The Bearcats still couldn't stop Disu in the second half, but they answered every Longhorns run.

Lukosius hit back-to-back jumpers to put the Bearcats ahead 73-70 with 55 seconds remaining.

Disu's jumper cut the Longhorns' deficit to one.

With 24.4 seconds remaining, John Newman III missed the front end of a one-and-one, setting up Abmas' game-winner. Lukosius missed a jumper at the buzzer for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats and Longhorns met in the regular season for the first time. The Bearcats won two prior NCAA Tournament matchups in 1963 and 2012.

BIG PICTURE:

Texas: A healthy Disu could be a big boost for the Longhorns. The 6-foot-9 forward played in his sixth game since suffering a left foot injury in the NCAA Tournament. His previous best for points was 29 against Kentucky while playing for Vanderbilt on Feb. 17, 2021.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have eight scholarship players with career-highs of 20 or more points, second-most in the nation behind TCU. That depth was evident on Tuesday with the Bearcats holding a 30-4 advantage over Texas in points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Texas: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Baylor on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP