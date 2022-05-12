Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license

Husel could practice in other states, though it's unclear what the former physician plans to do, his attorney said.

“I don’t know what his future holds, and I’m sure at this point he doesn’t either,” Graff said. He added: “He was pleased to get the criminal charges resolved in his favor, and this was the way to get the matter resolved with the medical board.”

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

After the verdict was announced, Husel's lead attorney, Jose Baez, said prosecutors didn’t produce “a shred of evidence” to back up their claims.

Two jurors who found Husel not guilty gave interviews to multiple media outlets this week, and one of them, Damon Massey, said he felt that on at least some charges Husel was guilty but that the prosecution didn't prove its case.

Husel was fired by the Mount Carmel Health System, which has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.