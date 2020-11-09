Doctors warn of inundated hospitals, staff as virus spreads

But the officials warned that people must not “let their guard down," as the nation awaits the vaccine's release.

“The end looks like it’s in sight,” Dr. Robert Wyllie, of Cleveland Clinic, said during the briefing. "We were hoping for a vaccine but now is the time to continue wearing a mask and social distance."

In the past week, 1 out of every 373.8 Ohio residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 2,332.57 new cases per day on Oct. 25 to 4,466.86 new cases per day on Nov. 8, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The Health Department on Monday reported 4,706 probable and confirmed cases. Ohio has reported more than 250,000 probable and confirmed cases to date, including 5,524 deaths.

“I can’t imagine what January will look like if people do not take this into their own hands,” Wyllie said.

