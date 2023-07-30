X

Dodgers and Reds meet to decide series winner

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds (57-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (2-2, 6.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -180, Reds +153; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record at home and a 59-44 record overall. The Dodgers are 42-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 57-49 overall and 29-23 on the road. The Reds have a 17-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .495. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley leads the Reds with 15 home runs while slugging .473. Matt McLain is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (ankle), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Princess Bride actor to share stories about classic movie in...
2
Helicopter pilot killed in crash after clipping wires near I-70; wires...
3
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in semi trailer in...
4
Clark State Performing Arts Center sets 30th anniversary season
5
New details emerge in deadly Springfield shooting, arrest
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top