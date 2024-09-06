Dodgers host the Guardians in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -153, Guardians +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 45-24 record at home and an 84-56 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Cleveland has an 80-60 record overall and a 37-35 record in road games. The Guardians are seventh in the AL with 161 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 30 doubles, seven triples, 44 home runs and 99 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.