X

Dodgers host the Reds in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series

Cincinnati Reds (56-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -238, Reds +198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 58-43 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. The Dodgers are 49-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 56-48 record overall and a 28-22 record in road games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-42 with six doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-36 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cronin Ford may open dealership, service bays on Ohio 63 in Monroe
2
New details emerge in deadly Springfield shooting, arrest
3
Third escaped Warren County inmate found, recaptured by Middletown...
4
Monroe city manager to resign for a new job
5
Bengals’ Paycor Stadium being renovated to add self-serve kiosks...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top