DOJ: 20 years for man who plotted attack on Ohio synagogue

Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, spent months posting photos of weapons, praising the Islamic State group and talking about carrying out a violent attack on the synagogue, according to federal prosecutors. Those posts drew the attention of the FBI, which assigned undercover agents to communicate with Joseph.

The planned synagogue shooting was inspired by a gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. Authorities said Joseph planned to attack on the Jewish sabbath so more people would be present during the assault.