Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate

The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Cleveland Browns hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of AFC North rivals.

Buffalo (9-3) regained the AFC East lead over Miami (8-4) this past weekend, but the Dolphins hold the tiebreaker edge over the Bills following a 21-19 win in their first meeting in Week 3.