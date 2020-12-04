X

Dolphins QB Tagovailoa questionable for Bengals game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches the final minutes from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches the final minutes from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Credit: Jack Dempsey

news | 1 hour ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the New York Jets

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week's victory over the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa has been limited in practice since hurting the thumb on his throwing hand during a workout Nov. 25. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa last week and threw two touchdown passes.

Running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list Friday, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries.

Running backs Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are doubtful, and running back-receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) is questionable. Myles Gaskin, Miami's leading rusher this season, might be activated after a knee injury forced him to miss the past four games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.