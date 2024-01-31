Domask and Shannon each score 23 as No. 14 Illinois beats Ohio State 87-75

Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each had 23 points and Ty Rodgers had 13 as No. 14 Illinois beat Ohio State 87-75 on Tuesday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By JACOB BENGE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each had 23 points and Ty Rodgers had 13 as No. 14 Illinois beat Ohio State 87-75 on Tuesday night.

Illinois (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) held a 41-34 lead at the break after going 7-of-10 in the final 6:32 of the first half. Ohio State went scoreless in final 2:16 of that span.

The Fighting Illini stretched their lead to 16 points in the second half.

Rodgers posted the second double-double of his career adding 10 rebounds.

It was Shannon's fourth game back after sitting out six games because of a university-imposed suspension.

Shannon is facing a rape charge in Kansas, but he was granted a preliminary injunction by a federal judge on Jan. 19 that forced Illinois to reinstate him to the team.

Ohio State (13-8, 3-7) got within 10 points after Jamison Battle made a 3 with 1:54 remaining. The Buckeyes shot 6-of-10 in the final five minutes and went 50% on the night.

Battle scored 21 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. had 20 for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Fighting Illini earn their fourth win in the past five games and second in a row. They’ve averaged 84.4 points per game during the stretch.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ losing streak extends to three games, tying their season-long, and they’ve lost six of their past seven.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Sunday.

Ohio State: Travels to Iowa on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Cleveland-Cliffs reports mixed results from full year, fourth quarter
2
Paesano’s Pasta House focused on friends, food for 20 years
3
Clark County fatal bus crash: State asks judge to deny request to...
4
Some records unavailable during Clark County courthouse’s temporary...
5
Chris Cook appointed Clark County health commissioner
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top