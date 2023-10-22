Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each score to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2

Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each scored in the first half to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each scored in the first half to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (20-5-9) reached 69 points this season after securing just 20 in 2021. The 49-point increase in a two-year span is the largest in league history. D.C. United’s 36-point leap from 2010-12 was the previous record.

Atlanta (13-9-12) is 4-17-13 in last 34 road matches in all competitions.

Acosta has 30 goal contributions (17 goals, 13 assists). Acosta needed two assists to become be fifth player in league history with a 15-goal, 15-assist season.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored goals in the 12th and 32nd minutes for Atlanta.

Roman Celentano finished with four saves for Cincinnati. Brad Guzan stopped one shot for Atlanta.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

