Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 29.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 21.9 points and 7.9 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES:

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.