Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against Cleveland

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Darius Garland is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (calf), Evan Mobley: day to day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.