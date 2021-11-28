dayton-daily-news logo
Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against Cleveland

By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Cleveland averaging 25.5 points per game

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Doncic is eighth in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-2 on their home court. Dallas has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-4 away from home. Cleveland is fourth in the league allowing just 102.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Darius Garland is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (calf), Evan Mobley: day to day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

