Doncic, Mavs cruise past Cavs 110-90 to stay in 5th in West

With seven points in the first four minutes, the 22-year-old Doncic became the fourth-youngest in NBA history to reach 5,000 points. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony were each 21 when reaching the milestone.

Doncic had one assist, a season low, to leave him one short of 1,500 for his career. The Mavericks didn't need that part of their career triple-double leader's game.

Doncic sat the final 16 minutes as the Mavericks led by as many as 29 points while taking care of a team in the mix for the worst record in the East. Similar matchups have been far from automatic lately for Dallas, which is 9-3 in the past 12 games with all three losses to Sacramento. The Kings started the day 12th in the West.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: The official diagnosis for Love was a left knee contusion. ... Anderson Varejao played the final 4:37 two nights after ending a four-year absence in his first game with Cleveland since Feb. 10, 2016. Varejao, who spent his first 11½ seasons with the Cavs, signed a 10-day contract this week. ... The second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA was 6 of 29 (21%) from deep. Cedi Osman scored 22 but was 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis went through a pregame shootaround before missing his fifth consecutive game and eighth in the past nine with right knee soreness. The 7-foot-3 Latvian had to leave early in the only game he did play in that stretch. ... Maxi Kleber missed his third straight game with a sore right Achilles heel.

UP NEXT

Dallas takes a five-game winning streak in the series into Sunday's meeting.

