Donovan Mitchell's 26 points, another double-double by Jarrett Allen send Cavs past Wizards 114-90

Mitchell made sure there was no slip-up, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to help the Cavs pull away.

Allen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. In his last six games, Cleveland's center, who has been getting far more offensive touches than earlier this season, is averaging 19.6 points, 15.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Caris LeVert had a season-high 10 assists and Georges Niang added 14 points for Cleveland.

Tyus Jones had 16 points to lead the Wizards, who came in allowing an NBA-worst 126.6 points.

Cleveland improved to 7-3 without point guard Darius Garland (broken jaw) and forward Evan Mobley (left knee surgery), who are both expected to be out another month.

The Cavs had to figure out a way to play without two of their best players, who combine to average over 36 points per game. There's been an added emphasis on ball movement and cutting, and to this point the results have been favorable.

Of course, it always helps to play an inferior opponent, and the Wizards just aren't very competitive.

Washington had a season low in points while falling to 6-28 overall and 3-17 on the road.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. was hoping for a stronger performance across the board from his squad, which got embarrassed Wednesday by being out-rebounded 62-36, a disparity that would have made his late father, a Hall of Famer, cringe.

Washington played tougher and was still within striking distance midway through the third when Dean Wade and Mitchell hit consecutive 3-pointers to push Cleveland's lead to 25. The Cavs outscored the Wizards 32-19 in the third.

Mitchell made his first four shots and had three assists as the Cavs opened a 14-point lead in the first quarter, threatening to make it another runaway. However, the Wizards slowed them down with an 11-0 run and were within 12 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host New York on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Host San Antonio and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama on Sunday.

