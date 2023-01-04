Dozens of Florida manatees in rehab amid ongoing starvation

The rehab centers, including others in Texas, Ohio and Puerto Rico, are needed for manatees suffering through a widespread starvation event as pollution chokes off the seagrass they need to survive cold months.

The problem reached a peak in 2021 with a record 1,100 manatee deaths. In 2022, officials say 783 manatee deaths have been confirmed through Dec. 23 from all causes, including boat strikes.

That's led to cautious optimism as authorities continue an experimental lettuce feeding program at a power plant on Florida's east coast, where manatees typically gather in winter.

“I do not feel like it's nearly the volume we were experiencing in 2020 and 2021,” said Andy Garrett of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of the number of dead and seriously ill manatees. “Why that is I am not sure."

Manatees so far have not gathered at the Cape Canaveral feeding site in large numbers. Capt. Thomas Van Trees of the FWC said the highest animal count so far is 75 recently.

About 35,000 pounds (16,000 kilograms) of mostly donated romaine and butterleaf lettuce has been delivered to the site, Van Trees said.

“We're fully operational. We're really going full steam ahead,” he said.

Last year, about 202,000 pounds (91,600 kilograms) of lettuce was fed to manatees that can gather at Cape Canaveral by the thousands during winter.

The greater goal is to reduce pollution from agriculture, urban and sewage sources that has caused a die-off in the seagrass beds manatees depend on for food especially on the east coast. One water management district found that there has been a 75% drop in seagrass in the critical Indian River Lagoon since 2009.

There are between 7,000 and 8,000 manatees — also known as sea cows — in Florida, according to state estimates. They are close relatives of elephants and can live up to 65 years, but they reproduce slowly.