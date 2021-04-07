Drive-by shooting at home leaves teen dead, another wounded

City police responded around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Neptune Avenue home after receiving reports of shots fired. They found a 17-year-old boy outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, including one in his chest, while another 17-year-old boy was found outside a nearby gas station with wounds to his hand and buttocks.

Both teens were taken to hospitals, but one was pronounced dead later Tuesday. The second victim remained hospitalized Wednesday and was expected to recover, authorities said.