Driver's body found miles away from highway crash scene

The Virginia State Police said a trooper found an abandoned 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on northbound Interstate 85 in Brunswick County at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday. The car had front end damage, but the driver was nowhere to be found, according to a news release. The vehicle was towed from the scene to reopen the interstate to traffic.

Nearly two hours later, Brunswick 911 received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway at Route 1, south of Grandy Road and more than 2 miles from the crash scene on I-85, police said. Emergency personnel responded to the scene but the pedestrian was dead.