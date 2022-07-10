Drury leads Reds against the Rays following 4-hit performance

Cincinnati has a 31-54 record overall and a 17-28 record at home. The Reds are 20-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 20-22 record on the road and a 45-39 record overall. The Rays are 36-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drury leads Cincinnati with 18 home runs while slugging .539. Nick Senzel is 12-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 47 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .292 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-38 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (left hip), Wander Franco: day-to-day (right wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.