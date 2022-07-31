Drury's 20th homer gives Red 3-2 win over Os, winning July

Rougned Odor appeared to reach leading off on a bunt when first base umpire Larry Vanover ruled Odor beat the throw from first baseman Ryan Mountcastle to Farmer covering the base. While the Reds were out of challenges, a crew chief video review reversed the call.

Terrin Vavra, pinch hitting in the pitcher's spot after designated hitter Adley Rutschman replaced Robinson Chirinos at catcher in the seventh inning, walked with two outs. Trey Mancini followed with a game-ending groundout.

Santander had three hits, including his 19th homer, and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Reds rookie Nick Lodolo allowed one run and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Orioles starter Austin Voth gave up four hits in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Joey Votto beat the shift with an RBI single to left and Kyle Farmer hit a sacrifice fly.

Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

START ME UP

Mancini hit leadoff for the first time this season and went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts. Mancini had 53 previous career starts in the leadoff spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Strickland will return from the bereavement list on Monday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Spencer Watkins (3-1. 4.03) starts Monday at Texas, and RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.62) will be on the mound for the Rangers.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59) is to start Monday at Miami.

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander points to the stands as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Voth throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas, left, watches as Baltimore Orioles' Robinson Chirinos fields the ball to turn a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India catches the ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander for an out during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)