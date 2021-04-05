Duffy dazzles, Merrifield's 3 RBIs lift Royals past Indians

“Having people in the seats gives you that extra boost of adrenaline," said Merrifield, who connected for a two-run homer in the second and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. “Even the boos were missed last year.”

Merrifield is the first Royals player to homer three times in the first four games, and his nine RBIs in the first four are a club record.

Scott Barlow pitched two perfect innings and Jesse Hahn put two on in the ninth before Royals first baseman Carlos Santana, who signed with the club as a free agent this winter after 10 seasons in Cleveland, made a diving stop on Eddie Rosario's smash to start a double play.

“I'm trying to go through in my head how many first basemen in the league make that play, or maybe even attempt to make that play,” Matheny said. “That was amazing, how one play can take the air out of the opposition. We're in a bad spot right there if that ball gets by. That's a game-changing defensive play.”

Hahn then retired Franmil Reyes on a hard comebacker that caromed off the right-hander to complete Kansas City's three-hit shutout and get the save.

Duffy has won three of his last four starts against the Indians since losing eight straight, and he's pitched 11 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings in his past two outings versus Cleveland.

“Every year is a new year,” Duffy said. “I had a stretch there where they had my number, especially in this place. I had to figure out a lot of things, it just took me a while.”

Merrifield connected for his third homer in the second inning off Indians starter Logan Allen (0-1), who grooved a 3-0 pitch that Kansas City's second baseman pounced upon.

A three-run deficit was too much for the Indians, who have scored two runs or less in three of their first four games.

“We’re not stringing them together,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We did hit some balls hard. And I don’t ever want to talk down our offense, because that’s not what we’re here for. But we’re going to have to string some together.”

The last time Cleveland played in front of fans at Progressive Field was on Sept. 22, 2019, a 10-1 win over Philadelphia.

“It’s nice to have people in the stands, there’s no getting around it,” Francona said. “I’ll enjoy it more when we’re ahead on the scoreboard. The closer we get to normalcy, the happier everybody is. Not just in baseball, but everywhere.”

NAME PROTEST

More than a dozen protesters gathered outside the ballpark to voice their displeasure at the Indians' delay in changing their name. Cleveland owner Paul Dolan announced in December the ballclub will be dropping Indians, its name since 1915, in the future.

That's not soon enough for Native American groups of have decried the name as being racist.

“It's absolutely disappointing, disheartening, but not surprising,” said Jeff Pierce, president of People Not Mascots. “They've been saying they're going to do this for the last 30 plus years, never been done. I'll believe it when I see it.”

THE BEAT GOES ON

With longtime drummer and ballpark fixture John Adams recovering from health issues, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney filled in and pounded a steady beat when the Indians batted.

Carney, who first attended Cleveland games as a little boy, said it was his first “live” gig since Black Keys' last show in January 2020.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

It didn't take long for Santana to make a strong impression on the Royals, who signed him to a three-year, $17.5 million deal.

"Just because a kid changes uniforms, that doesn't mean it's going to change the way he behaves himself or acts,” Francona said. “I certainly can't root for him to beat us, but we're not any less fond of him because he's in a Royals uniform.”

UP NEXT

Following an off day, Cy Young winner Shane Bieber will make his second start of 2021 against the Royals, who have not yet announced a starter. Bieber struck out 12 in his season debut last week at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez reacts after getting Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez out at second base and Eddie Rosario out in the ninth inning of a baseball game for the double play, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield, right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez after Merrifield hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. Lopez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Protesters gather before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Jolene Adkins, right, protests against racism before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor tosses his bat after striking out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Ryan McBroom is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. Santana was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen, right, waits for Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield to run the bases after Merrifield hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak