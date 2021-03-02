Dump truck driver, who hit sign that killed driver, indicted

Jason Beard, 38, of Cleveland, was operating the dump truck recklessly when the crash occurred Sept. 24, according to the indictment recently handed up by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. He's due to be arraigned March 23, and it wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 480 at the State Road exit.