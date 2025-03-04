Dunn leads Buffalo against Miami (OH) after 26-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Miami (OH) after Tyson Dunn scored 26 points in Buffalo's 87-74 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Bulls are 6-8 in home games. Buffalo averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The RedHawks are 12-4 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Peter Suder averaging 3.5.

Buffalo is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Batchelor is averaging 7.1 points and six rebounds for the Bulls. Dunn is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Antwone Woolfolk is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Suder is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.