Duquesne knocks off Cleveland State 79-77 behind 21-point game from Dae Dae Grant

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 21 points in Duquesne's 79-77 victory against Cleveland State in a season opener on Monday night.

Grant was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III scored 16 points and added eight assists and three steals. Hassan Drame was 4 of 6 shooting to finish with 11 points.

Drew Lowder led the Vikings in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Tujautae Williams added 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Tristan Enaruna also put up 15 points, two steals and three blocks.

