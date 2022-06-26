dayton-daily-news logo
Duran leads Red Sox against the Guardians following 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians after Jarren Duran had four hits on Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Guardians

Boston Red Sox (41-31, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-31, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Guardians -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians after Jarren Duran had four hits against the Guardians on Saturday.

Cleveland has gone 16-12 at home and 36-31 overall. The Guardians are 9-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 41-31 overall and 21-15 in road games. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs while slugging .611. Amed Rosario is 15-for-43 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 25 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .330 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

