Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Cleveland

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Nets defeated the Cavaliers 117-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 23. Durant led the Nets with 27 points, and Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.6 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 106.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (ineligble to play), James Johnson: out (illness), Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (foot), Kevin Durant: day to day (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

