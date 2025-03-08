Dynamo's Andrew Tarbell, Crew's Patrick Schulte untouchable in scoreless draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell had five saves, Columbus' Patrick Schulte stopped the only shot he faced, and the Dynamo and Crew played to a scoreless draw Saturday.

Tarbell notched his third clean sheet in his seventh start for the Dynamo (0-2-1) over the past three seasons and the eighth of his career. He had two shutouts in six starts with the Crew in 2020 and three in 40 starts for the San Jose Earthquakes in 2017-18. The 31-year-old bounced back after allowing six goals in a pair of home losses to FC Dallas and Inter Miami to begin the season. Tarbell thwarted a shot by Diego Rossi in the 87th minute to help the Dynamo earn their first point of the season.