Dynes and Youngstown State host Robert Morris

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Robert Morris after Gabe Dynes scored 23 points in Youngstown State's 128-60 victory over the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Colonials are 5-0 in home games. Robert Morris is 2-1 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins are 1-3 in road games. Youngstown State ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 4.0.

Robert Morris' average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonials.

Galette is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Penguins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.