E. Michigan, Ohio start conference play

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan's Monty Scott, Nathan Scott and Darion Spottsville have combined to score 37 percent of the team's points this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTY: M. Scott has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 48.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 73.3 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 2-2 when they shoot below 73.3 percent from the line.