Early morning crash of 2 cars on Ohio road kills 5, leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

Authorities said the crash claimed the lives of both drivers, Mathew Penny, 25, of Cincinnati and Dustin McDole, 43, of Goshen. Also killed were two occupants of Penny's vehicle, Chloe Love, 19, of Loveland and Dezmen Jernigan, 18, of Goshen, as well as McDole's passenger, Andrea Iery, 42, of Pleasant Plain.

All were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County coroner's office, authorities said. McDole and Iery were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials said.

An 18-year-old Milford resident who was also in Penny's car was taken to UC Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as "life-threatening injuries."