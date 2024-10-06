Early morning crash of 2 cars on Ohio road kills 5, leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

GOSHEN, Ohio (AP) — An early morning crash involving two cars on an Ohio road killed five people and critically injured another person, authorities said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car heading northeast on Route 28 struck a car that had been trying to cross the road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Goshen Township. Troopers said the two vehicles ended up in a ditch and an embankment.
Authorities said the crash claimed the lives of both drivers, Mathew Penny, 25, of Cincinnati and Dustin McDole, 43, of Goshen. Also killed were two occupants of Penny's vehicle, Chloe Love, 19, of Loveland and Dezmen Jernigan, 18, of Goshen, as well as McDole's passenger, Andrea Iery, 42, of Pleasant Plain.
All were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County coroner's office, authorities said. McDole and Iery were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials said.
An 18-year-old Milford resident who was also in Penny's car was taken to UC Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as "life-threatening injuries."