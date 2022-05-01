dayton-daily-news logo
Early morning gunfire in Ohio city kills 1, wounds 4

Authorities say an early morning shooting in Ohio killed one person and wounded four others

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting in Ohio killed one person and wounded four others.

Springfield police said officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired on the city's south side shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They found three women and two men in their 20s wounded, police said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name and other details weren't immediately released. The other four victims were taken to hospitals, where there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Capt. Michael Kranz told the Springfield News Sun that officers were trying to determine what happened. He said the gunfire occurred in the street and “as far as we can tell, it wasn’t a party.”

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators.

