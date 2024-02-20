Early voting in Ohio's March 19 primary begins Wednesday; registration closing Tuesday

BreakingNews
24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some county election boards in Ohio are remaining open late Tuesday, the final day to register for the March 19 primary. Early voting begins Wednesday.

Ohioans are choosing party nominees for president, U.S. Senate, state Legislature, Ohio Supreme Court and other seats.

The high-stakes three-way Republican Senate primary features Trump-endorsed Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Through campaign stops, an expensive ad war and televised debates, they are fighting for the chance to take on third-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, considered among the nation's most vulnerable Democrats.

In pivotal elections for control of the Ohio Supreme Court — which holds immense sway over the future of Ohio abortion law — Democrats are defending two sitting justices after first deciding a primary for a third court seat that is open. 10th District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison faces 8th District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes in that faceoff. The winner takes on Republican Dan Hawkins, a judge on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, this fall.

Meanwhile, five Republican presidential contenders will be listed on Ohio ballots, though only two — former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — remained in the race as of Tuesday.

